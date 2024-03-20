Gear up with Ghostbusters items in Destiny 2

Destiny Guardians, Who you gonna call? Bungie yesterday announced that they have collaborated with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to produce some cool Ghostbusters-themed gear for Destiny 2.

It’s not a coincidence that the release of the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie is only days away and hits theaters on March 22nd, 2024. Those who are interested can pick up the gear with a Slimer Exotic Ghost shell, a Garraka-inspired Exotic Sparrow and also an Ecto-1-themed Exotic ship.

Bungie also kicked off their new Into the Light Developer Livestream which went live yesterday with its first episode and is embedded below.

Check out all the fun below!

Ghostbusters x Destiny gear:



Destiny 2: Into the Light Developer Livestream #1:



