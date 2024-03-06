Why go out when you can stay home and snuggle with cats in Quilts and Cats of Calico

Sure you can spend time in Hawaii or Costa del Sol, but sometimes home is where you want to be, under a comfy blanket surrounded by your feline companions! Well developer Monster Couch hopes you opt for the latter rather than the former as their digital adaption of the board game Calico hits PC this week.

Quilts and Cats of Calico seeks to be more than just a digital reproduction of the feline based board game as the team went above and beyond when developing this title. In fact from their description, the game features the following…

A story mode inspired by the magical worlds and whimsical stories of Studio Ghibli, in which you’ll sew your adventures in the city of cat worshippers.

A possibility of playing multiplayer, both offline and online, with your friends, family, and other players from all around the world.

A cat editor in which you’ll enjoy creating your very own whisker-faced cuties that you’ll later be able to use to grab points in your games.

Tons of pets, because that’s what our cat overlords demand and desire.

And they’re certainly not lying as I definitely spotted one familiar kitty in the game’s trailer (embedded below). So take a break from saving the world and just build a quilt and hang out with some cats in Quilts and Cats of Calico, now available on PC via Steam.

