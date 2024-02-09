Hideo Kojima’s “HideoTube” show is back!

The wait is officially over! Hideo Kojima’s self-titled “HideoTube” YouTube show has returned after a 7 year hiatus, and he has thankfully brought fans of Kojima Productions some new info on upcoming projects.

Those projects of course being Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, OD, the upcoming Death Stranding A24 movie and of course and the recently announced PlayStation Action-Espionage title PHYSINT. The 50+ minute episode has a little bit of everything for sure.

So what are you waiting for… check out the first new HideoTube installment below.

HideoTube (ヒデチュー)：特別版 (with Eng. subtitles):



KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS premiered today a special edition of “HideoTube,” an in-depth informational program featuring game creator Hideo Kojima and the latest happenings at the studio, on the official KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS YouTube channel. The program includes more insights into the latest trailer for the recently announced DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, recently announced titles OD and PHYSINT (working title), the upcoming documentary HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS, and even the live-action film produced with A24. This 50-minute special focuses on various topics recently announced by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS through discussion with Hideo Kojima and special guests, Risa Unai and Kenjiro Tsuda.