Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios reveal “OD”

As we highlighted in our The Game Awards 2023 – The Trailers story, Hideo Kojima last night revealed his mysterious next project: “OD”.

OD, which is a collaboration with Xbox Game Studios (meaning it’s doubtful there will be a PlayStation release) will utilize Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology in an effort to create “a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game – or rather, a new form of media”. We’re not sure what that means quite yet, but if Kojima Productions is involved then we’re confident it’ll be a unique, memorable experience — in one way or another.

Hideo Kojima has also announced that he has partnered with Jordan Peele (and other talent) to help craft a story or narrative and has recruited actors Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schaffer and Udo Kier to play lead roles in the project. Get a look at the result of that in the teaser trailer below!

We’ll definitely be back with more information later on.

OD – TGA 2023 Teaser Trailer – [ESRB] 4K:



OD - TGA 2023 Teaser Trailer - [ESRB] 4K

