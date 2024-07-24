Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 4 takes the game to the EDGE!

So on the morning of Day 3 of EVO, I received a X notification for Wario64 indicating that the trailer for Guilty Gear -Strive- season 4 had been set live prematurely. These unintentional leaks are always devastating to the team as no one likes having their moment stolen from them. So at the eve of the Guilty Gear -Strive- finals producer Ken Miyauchi even jokingly stated that he woke up from a nightmare that morning, but the crowd reaction to the announcement certainly made up for that distress.

So what was announced for Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 4? A brand new mode which allows for 3v3 fighting, new character colors, new stages and of course characters. Leading the pack are returning characters such as Dizzy, who seemingly is a queen now, followed by the ever more suave looking Venom. The 3rd character Unika is the focal point of the upcoming Guilty Gear animated series Dual Rulers. The final character reveal is probably the one whose crowd reaction made my skin crawl…in a good way.

Guilty Gear historically has loaned out plenty of characters to other franchises…but never has taken in a guest. Well when words “Guest Character” appeared on the screen then transitioned to a familiar yellow background and CD Projekt RED appeared, the crowd erupted to a volume that is usually reserved for when a champion is crowned on the main stage. From the animated series Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the beguiling netrunner of Maine’s crew…Lucy will be a “daredevil” that Strive players can get their hands on.

While we didn’t see any gameplay of any of the new characters, we were given a release timeframe for each combatant. Queen Dizzy will lead the pack with a 2024 release and 2025 will welcome Venom, Unika and Lucy. Season 4 Pass is available for purchase now at price of $24.99.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 4 Teaser Trailer



