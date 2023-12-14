Kojima Productions is teaming up with A24 for a Death Stranding flick

A24, which is a movie production studio who certainly isn’t afraid to dip their toes into weird and wild content has officially teamed up with Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions to adapt Death Stranding into a live-action movie. Will Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and the other celebs who played important parts in the game version get to reprise their role in a motion picture version? Hopefully! But we’ll see of course.

Check out the official announcement over at: https://www.kojimaproductions.jp/en/A24-announcement.

A24, the studio behind Academy Award winning films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once has announced a collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS to adapt Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed video game, DEATH STRANDING, into a live-action feature film.

The announcement comes ahead of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, 8th Anniversary on 16th December marking a new milestone in video game to film adaptations. The film promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the “Death Stranding”, which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.

Hailed as the architect of the stealth genre and a pioneer in interactive storytelling, Hideo Kojima continually shifts the boundaries between film and game. Widely considered the father of the stealth genre, he is also credited with innovating both story-telling and cinematic presentation in video games at large. In 2020, Hideo Kojima received the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of exceptional contribution to film, games or television.

Hideo Kojima said: “A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of “game adaptation films” out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Connecting with over *16 million Porters across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, DEATH STRANDING is an award-winning videogame that has captivated players from all over the globe. DEATH STRANDING originally launched on 8th November, 2019 on PlayStation 4 and features an A-List cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley.

Challenged to navigate a fractured world torn asunder by cataclysm, players take on the role of “Sam Porter,” entrusted with the crucial task of reuniting a splintered America, rekindling hope and forging connections among the remnants of humanity.

*Includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and free access as part of subscription services such as PlayStation Plus and PC GAME PASS.