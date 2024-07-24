I Am Your Beast trailer brings bullets, beats

If there were two things that stood out about last year’s El Paso, Elsewhere, they were: 1) it had stylish gunplay, and 2) it had an amazing soundtrack. The game’s developer, Strange Scafford, is back next month with a new release, I Am Your Beast, and judging from the latest trailer, it seems like we’ll be able to say the same about the new game, too.

Arriving on PC on August 15th, I Am Your Beast bills itself as a “shortform covert revenge thriller FPS” — which, as you can see from the trailer below, means you get to run around small levels killing everything that moves while an amazing rap song (in this case, “Tyrants Better Run” by RJ Lake, who also did the soundtrack for El Paso, Elsewhere) provides a perfect score. It worked out very well last year, so we’ll know in a few weeks whether Strange Scaffold are able to strike gold again in just a few weeks!

I Am Your Beast - 'TYRANTS BETTER RUN' TRAILER

Watch this video on YouTube

I Am Your Beast places you deep within the North American wilderness, fighting against the Covert Operations Initiative (COI) who are hunting you down. You play as retired secret agent Alphonse Harding, who refuses to keep being used after completing a series of “one last jobs.” Declining his latest mission sets in motion a guerilla war against the COI, littering the forest with bodies and bullet casings. Defeat your enemies in arcade-style levels that favor speed and efficiency: Kick opponents to the bloodied ground, snipe explosive tripwires from the treetops, and use the equipment of the military-industrial complex against it. Key Features Lightning-fast “he’s-in-the-walls” player fantasy, complete with superhuman tree climbing and head explosions

Fully voiced story campaign with 20+ levels

Lush comic book-inspired art style

Chase side objectives while getting the fastest times possible in replayable micro-sandboxes

Wield pistols, sniper rifles, bear traps, and more

Heart-slamming soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (CLICKOLDING, Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere)

Innovative “kinetic typography” cutscene system I Am Your Beast launches on August 15 on PC through Steam, and August 28 on iOS.