C-Smash VRS for PS VR2 gets new features; Meta Quest, Pico releases coming soon

We loved our time spent with the futuristic paddle sport title and remake of Sega’s Cosmic Smash arcade game C-Smash VRS for the PlayStation VR2 — enough to earn a Platinum Trophy. RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood continually tweaked and enhanced the experience since launch, and are now at a point where the game is making the jump onto other VR platforms: Meta Quest 2/3 and the Pico 4. Stay tuned for that on April 4th, 2024.

In general all platforms will get new features such as Cross-Platform global leaderboards and a variety of modes to enhance the solo and multiplayer experience. It’s a pretty well-rounded experience for sure, and worth considering once it hits those other headsets.

Check out the announcement trailer below and read on for the details!

C-Smash VRS Meta Quest 2 & 3 Announcement:



Producer and publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood have expanded their acclaimed VR hit C-Smash VRS, with new game modes and features and are excited to announce the game’s arrival on Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 and PICO 4 headsets worldwide on 4th April 2024. C-Smash VRS, a true love letter to SEGA’s console and arcade icon Cosmic Smash, has been resonating with many fans worldwide, garnering award nominations and GOTY nods across the industry, with live events and partnerships spreading the joy of this uniquely physical and exciting game. C-Smash VRS combines the very best of racket sports with block breaking, with 140+ stylish levels, iconic graphic design and hypnotic original music. Players move, dash and duck, performing intense shots and power smashes while racing against time, either solo or with a friend. With a variety of modes, players can journey to the edge of space and time in single player or make a cosmic connection with a friend and take part in versus and co-op fun. C-Smash VRS is also expanding with Cross-Platform Global-Leaderboards, allowing players to challenge one another’s top positions, with cross-platform multiplayer on the future roadmap. C-Smash VRS includes several modes to enhance solo and multiplayer, including Head-to-Head, Firewall and Quickshot, Zen and Training and an unforgiving AI BOT. Infinity challenges players to dodge and smash oncoming hazards. A thrilling mode that takes work out of the workout. In Co-Op, Infinity partners you with a friend side-by-side to try and reach the highest score. An innovative Emote system allows players to communicate online using their rackets as wordless projectors. Leaderboards, player stats, a music player, stage select menus with over 140 levels, multi-ball, portals and more add infinite replay value. Driven by music, C-Smash VRS features original tracks by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), synth master Danalogue (The Comet is Coming) and UK music legends UNKLE, adding a hypnotic pulse to the game’s striking environments. C-Smash VRS is produced and published by RapidEyeMovers and developed by Wolf & Wood together with a team of top international designers and artists, bringing a uniquely stylised and physical experience to gaming.