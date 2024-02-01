Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer/details & brand new Action-Espionage game

During Sony’s 40+ minute long State of Play event earlier this evening, Hideo Kojima had a few things to show/announce (of course). First up was the completely bonkers new trailer for the officially titled Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, which definitely went places and revealed a 2025 PS5 release. Sam (once again portrayed by Normal Reedus) and crew have left the United States, and seemingly Earth entirely, and are on a quest to connect the world! But should they have even connected to begin with??? Along the way we’ll be blessed with talent which includes the return of Fragile (Léa Seydoux) and Higgs (Troy Baker) who will be joined by actors Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna, and director George Miller (so far).

But wait, there’s more!

Sony and Kojima are teaming up for a new Action-Espionage game/movie/IP (ahem Metal Gear, but not in name) with a possible codename of PHYSINT which will begin development after Death Stranding 2. So it’ll be awhile before we get a look at that, but we’re already counting the days.

Have a look at some of the media and details for all the announcements below!

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach screens/art:

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – State of Play Announce Trailer:



DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – State of Play Announce Trailer | [ESRB]4K

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCE BRAND NEW ACTION-ESPIONAGE GAME:



State of Play | January 31, 2024

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS revealed today the latest trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to DEATH STRANDING at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s State of Play confirming the title of the game, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 in 2025. View the new trailer here. In DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again. DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH sees Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker return to Hideo Kojima’s genre defying universe. They will be joined by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller. Hideo Kojima is joined by longtime collaborator Yoji Shinkawa who will direct character and mechanical design, with Ludvig Forssell and Kyle Cooper reprising their roles as musical director and title designer, respectively. In conjunction with the release of the new DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH trailer, be sure to visit the PS5 Game Hub to add the game to your wishlist and stay tuned for more information! Fans eager to get a deeper understanding of Hideo Kojima and get a behind the scenes look at the original DEATH STRANDING, be sure to check out the forthcoming documentary, HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS available next month on Disney+. Watch the trailer here. For more information, please visit: www.kojimaproductions.jp

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCE BRAND NEW ACTION-ESPIONAGE GAME

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirmed a new action-espionage game in the latest State of Play. View the full announcement here. “Yes, today, I’m excited to announce that we at Kojima Productions are creating a brand-new action-espionage game,” said Hideo Kojima. “Preparations are underway, but production will begin in earnest after Death Stranding 2. We have strong experience with Sony Interactive Entertainment, having grown the action-espionage genre together for almost 30 years, and while most of our partnerships with Sony in the past have been for games, they also produce music and films, and this will definitely be a cooperative collaboration.” With the full support of Sony Interactive Entertainment, this new action-espionage game will use cutting-edge technology and a stellar cast to deliver an experience like no other. Blurring the boundaries between film and games, offering near life-like graphics and a new take on interactive entertainment.