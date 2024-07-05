RIN: The Last Child review for PC

Platform: PC

Publisher: Space Fox Games

Developer: Space Fox Games

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: Not Rated

Do you ever look at a screenshot and figure you know everything there is to know about a game? That happened for me with RIN: The Last Child.

I mean, obviously, that’s often the case. The whole point of a screenshot is to tell you how a game looks in action. But it feels especially pronounced in the case of RIN: The Last Child. Like, I was able to look at this screenshot and, even without playing the game, I felt as if I’d already played it:

Mind you, that may be because I have played it before – or, at least, I’ve played dozens upon dozens of Metroidvanias that are exactly like it. There isn’t anything here that’s particularly surprising, so the whole game feels familiar even while being pretty much unknown.

That said, there’s probably something to be said for being a completely average Metroidvania. RIN: The Last Child isn’t bad in any way, just totally forgettable. It has a few minor flaws, but nothing that makes the game unplayable. The jumps are a little floaty, for example, but since the gaps are a little large at times, that’s not the worst thing in the world. Similarly, the map is a little too large and too lacking in guideposts, but if you want to explore a lot – and if you’re playing a Metroidvania, you probably do – there’s plenty to explore here.

And it’s not like RIN: The Last Child is lacking in positives. It looks very nice (if a little Ori-ish), and it’s got a story – something about mythological gods and saving the world – that helps carry it through its 8+ hour playtime.

But none of that is enough to make RIN: The Last Child stand out in any way. As Metroidvanias go, it’s fine, but if you want anything more than just average, you’re not going to find it here.

Space Fox Games provided us with a RIN: The Last Child PC code for review purposes.

Score: 5.5