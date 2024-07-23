EA reveals an epic voiceover cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming along very nicely it seems and in advance of the upcoming character-focused San Diego Comic-Con panel event, EA and BioWare has made some announcements regarding voice talent for the game.

There’s a number of notable actors stepping into the roles of the main cast including Ali Hillis as Harding, Ike Amadi as Davrin, Jee Young Han as Bellara, Jessica Clark as Neve, and quite a few others!

Those who will be attending SD Conic-Con should definitely try to be present for the “Dragon Age – Meet The Heroic Companions of Thedas” panel, though we’re sure there will be more video content to dive into that aspect of the game afterwards and before the Fall 2024 launch as well.

Check out some additional details below, along with some cast/character shots too.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Crew/Character shots:



Electronic Arts Inc. and BioWare today announced the voiceover cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the new single-player fantasy RPG experience coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in Fall 2024. Taking up spell and sword as Dragon Age’s newest hero, Rook, players battle alongside an extraordinary cast of heroes known as the Veilguard, featuring voiceover work from a cast of new actors and returning favorites revealed today. Additionally, BioWare has announced the full details of their character-focused panel, titled “Dragon Age – Meet The Heroic Companions of Thedas,” taking place on Friday, July 26 at San Diego Comic-Con. Our hero, Rook, debuts with four different English voice options – two North American and two British voices provided by notable television, film and video game personalities Erika Ishii (Apex Legends, Destiny 2), Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1, NCIS), Bryony Corrigan (Baldur’s Gate 3, Good Omens) and Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077, The Amazing World of Gumball). The game’s cast of companions includes: Ali Hillis (Mass Effect 3, Naruto) returns to the fray as Harding, the dwarven scout, a Dragon Age: Inquisition hero with a big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers.

(Mass Effect 3, Naruto) returns to the fray as Harding, the dwarven scout, a Dragon Age: Inquisition hero with a big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers. Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Halo 5: Guardians, Insomniac’s Spider-Man) as Davrin, a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter.

(Mass Effect 3, Halo 5: Guardians, Insomniac’s Spider-Man) as Davrin, a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter. Jee Young Han (Perry Mason, Unprisoned) as Bellara, a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets.

(Perry Mason, Unprisoned) as Bellara, a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets. Jessica Clark (True Blood, Pocket Listing) as Neve, a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons.

(True Blood, Pocket Listing) as Neve, a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons. Jin Maley (Star Trek: Picard, Silicon Valley) as Taash, a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks.

(Star Trek: Picard, Silicon Valley) as Taash, a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks. Nick Boraine (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Sails) as Emmrich, a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred, voiced by Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Fallout 4).

(Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Sails) as Emmrich, a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred, voiced by Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Fallout 4). Zach Mendez (Horizon Forbidden West, Married Alive) as Lucanis, a poised & pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organization renowned throughout Thedas. For more information, please check out the Dragon Age blog here. “Each companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard brings a unique personality and backstory, with some of the most compelling individual storylines in franchise history,” said Ashley Barlow, Creative Performance Director at BioWare. “The talent contributing to this next game in the series is tremendous – translating stellar writing from the BioWare team into performances fans will find worthy of the drama, fantasy and romance they come to expect from Dragon Age.” Dragon Age fans will have the opportunity to learn more about these companions and how they fit into the overall story and world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard at San Diego Comic-Con at the “Dragon Age – Meet The Heroic Companions of Thedas” panel, moderated by GameSpot host and producer Lucy James. Attendees will hear from the BioWare team as well as members of the cast played by Jessica Clark (Neve), Nick Boraine (Emmrich), Zach Mendez (Lucanis) and Ali Hillis (Harding) about their motivations and inspirations that have lit up the personalities and uniqueness of each companion. The panel will be held on Friday, July 26 from 3:15PM – 4:15PM in Room 6BCF and will shine light on the voiceover actors’ experiences working on the game and give a glimpse at how bonds and connections will unfold