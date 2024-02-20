Run “circles” in the ring as Post Malone joins WWE 2K24

In what appears to become a yearly tradition for this annualized wrestling game, it seems that in WWE 2K24 is welcoming face tattoo’d One Ring Magic Card owning musician Post Malone to its roster of superstars in-game and as he also does double duty by curating the game’s soundtrack.

Celebrity curated soundtracks isn’t something new, as artists such as P. Diddy and even WWE Superstars such as John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have had the honor in previous years, however Diddy didn’t exactly enter the digital ring. I guess after having Bad Bunny join the roster in last year’s title anything goes as neither artist will actually have to take bumps themselves.

As far as the music that Malone has put together for the game, it contains two of his tracks (and NOT Circles), songs from familiar artists such as Grimes, Busta Rhymes and some that are less than familiar such as Yeat, (is this really a band?) Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

WWE 2K24 will have an updated roster and looks to celebrate 40 years of Wrestlemania with a 2K Showcase featuring iconic moments from “The Showcase of the Immortals”. It will also add modes such as the casket match and ambulance match.

But back to Post Malone, his playable character will be available as DLC and it will be curious what his moveset will be…will he be a spry luchador, a technical wizard or an immovable hoss? What will his finisher be? Guess we’ll find out when WWE 2K24 tries to finish the story March 8th 2024 (March 5th for those who buy the digital deluxe editions).