Future of Xbox being revealed this Thursday

Paul Bryant02 mins

Last week we heard from Phil Spencer himself that we’d be getting an update on the future of Xbox, and today we got an exact time and date:

In case you can’t read the Twitter embed above, we’ll be hearing from Spencer, along with Sarah Bond and Matt Booty, this Thursday at 3 pm ET on the Official Xbox Podcast. If you’re not the podcast-listening type, you’ll also be able to watch/hear it on Xbox’s YouTube channel. What exactly they’ll say is anyone’s guess (though there’s some interesting speculation from The Verge and others going back months that we might be seeing an Xbox handheld), but we’ll only have a few more days to see what’s in store for Microsoft and console gaming.