Tune in to hear about Microsoft’s “vision for the future of Xbox” next week

If you were under a rock (or just don’t follow any gaming-focused socials or forums or sites) over the weekend, then you may have missed a strongly corroborated rumor regarding Microsoft planning to take some Xbox exclusives to the PS5 and Switch sometime in the future. Games like Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, the newly announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Sea of Thieves, possibly some iteration of Halo, Gears of War and more were tossed around — confusing and exciting more than a few gaming industry fans. There was quite a lot of smoke and more than a couple hints by insiders over the past 48 hours, and this afternoon Xbox’s Phil Spencer finally released a brief statement pointing gamers to a “business update” event next week that will better define Microsoft’s “vision for the future of Xbox”. Hmm…

Whether or not the multiplatform rumors prove to be true in one form or another this should be an interesting week or so. Make sure to check back soon for when new details emerge.