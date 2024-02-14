Persona 3 Reload’s earworm of a soundtrack gets a vinyl release thanks to iam8bit

Hope you haven’t blown your monthly budget today on your Valentine’s date. Who am I kidding, I know the only social links you can manage are the ones in Persona games. So why not use the cash you didn’t spend on a 4 disc set for the latest and highest selling entry of any Persona game made to date.

Teaming up iam8bit once again, ATLUS is making the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack yours to own on vinyl with holographic broken glass effects printed on it, featuring a cover drawn by Drew Wise. The 4 disc set will feature 60 tracks (Full track list is listed in the press release below), so it’s likely if you have a favorite track, you’ll be able to listen to it without running up your in-game clock!

The set will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 12pm EST/9am PST on February 15th directly on the iam8bit website. The set is expected to ship in the Q3 2024.

Persona 3 Reload the game is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Tracklist: [Side A] Full Moon Full Life Aria of the Soul This Mysterious Feeling Want To Be Close -Reload- Troubled Crisis Shadow [Side B] Unavoidable Battle Peace -Reload- When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars -Reload- Iwatodai Dorm -Reload- The Voice Someone Calls tartarus_0d01 Mass Destruction -Reload- [Side C] After the Battle Color Your Night Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload- Master of Shadow -Reload- Paulownia Mall -Reload- The Meaning of Armbands tartarus_0d02 Bad Feeling Fearful Experience [Side D] Calamity During the Exam Everyone loves 1989 Joy tartarus_0d03 Deep Mentality -Reload- It’s Going Down Now The Path is Open [Side E] The Path Was Closed Changing Seasons -Reload- Basement Master of Tartarus -Reload- This is How It Should Be… Living With Determination tartarus_0d04 [Side F] Kyoto Afternoon Break Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities -Reload- tartarus_0d05 Memories from 10 Years Ago -Recollection- Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation- Mistic Strength of Heart Memories of the City Memories of the School [Side G] Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrangement tartarus_0d06 What Lies in the Darkness Battle Hymn of the Soul Nyx Determination Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload- [Side H] Enduring Bonds I Will Protect You -Reload- Memories of You -Reload- Memories of You -Reload Instrumental- Full Moon Full Life -Opening Movie version-