Persona 3 Reload’s earworm of a soundtrack gets a vinyl release thanks to iam8bit

Hope you haven’t blown your monthly budget today on your Valentine’s date. Who am I kidding, I know the only social links you can manage are the ones in Persona games. So why not use the cash you didn’t spend on a 4 disc set for the latest and highest selling entry of any Persona game made to date.
Teaming up iam8bit once again, ATLUS is making the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack yours to own on vinyl with holographic broken glass effects printed on it, featuring a cover drawn by Drew Wise. The 4 disc set will feature 60 tracks (Full track list is listed in the press release below), so it’s likely if you have a favorite track, you’ll be able to listen to it without running up your in-game clock!
The set will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 12pm EST/9am PST on February 15th directly on the iam8bit website. The set is expected to ship in the Q3 2024.
Persona 3 Reload the game is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Tracklist:
[Side A]
- Full Moon Full Life
- Aria of the Soul
- This Mysterious Feeling
- Want To Be Close -Reload-
- Troubled
- Crisis
- Shadow
[Side B]
- Unavoidable Battle
- Peace -Reload-
- When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars -Reload-
- Iwatodai Dorm -Reload-
- The Voice Someone Calls
- tartarus_0d01
- Mass Destruction -Reload-
[Side C]
- After the Battle
- Color Your Night
- Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload-
- Master of Shadow -Reload-
- Paulownia Mall -Reload-
- The Meaning of Armbands
- tartarus_0d02
- Bad Feeling
- Fearful Experience
[Side D]
- Calamity
- During the Exam
- Everyone loves 1989
- Joy
- tartarus_0d03
- Deep Mentality -Reload-
- It’s Going Down Now
- The Path is Open
[Side E]
- The Path Was Closed
- Changing Seasons -Reload-
- Basement
- Master of Tartarus -Reload-
- This is How It Should Be…
- Living With Determination
- tartarus_0d04
[Side F]
- Kyoto
- Afternoon Break
- Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities -Reload-
- tartarus_0d05
- Memories from 10 Years Ago -Recollection-
- Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation-
- Mistic
- Strength of Heart
- Memories of the City
- Memories of the School
[Side G]
- Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrangement
- tartarus_0d06
- What Lies in the Darkness
- Battle Hymn of the Soul
- Nyx
- Determination
- Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload-
[Side H]
- Enduring Bonds
- I Will Protect You -Reload-
- Memories of You -Reload-
- Memories of You -Reload Instrumental-
- Full Moon Full Life -Opening Movie version-
