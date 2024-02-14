Persona 3 Reload’s earworm of a soundtrack gets a vinyl release thanks to iam8bit

Stan Yeung04 mins

Hope you haven’t blown your monthly budget today on your Valentine’s date. Who am I kidding, I know the only social links you can manage are the ones in Persona games. So why not use the cash you didn’t spend on a 4 disc set for the latest and highest selling entry of any Persona game made to date.

Teaming up iam8bit once again, ATLUS is making the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack yours to own on vinyl with holographic broken glass effects printed on it, featuring a cover drawn by Drew Wise. The 4 disc set will feature 60 tracks (Full track list is listed in the press release below), so it’s likely if you have a favorite track, you’ll be able to listen to it without running up your in-game clock!

The set will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 12pm EST/9am PST on February 15th directly on the iam8bit website. The set is expected to ship in the Q3 2024.

Persona 3 Reload the game is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Tracklist:

[Side A]

  1. Full Moon Full Life
  2. Aria of the Soul
  3. This Mysterious Feeling
  4. Want To Be Close -Reload-
  5. Troubled
  6. Crisis
  7. Shadow

[Side B]

  1. Unavoidable Battle
  2. Peace -Reload-
  3. When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars -Reload-
  4. Iwatodai Dorm -Reload-
  5. The Voice Someone Calls
  6. tartarus_0d01
  7. Mass Destruction -Reload-

[Side C]

  1. After the Battle
  2. Color Your Night
  3. Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload-
  4. Master of Shadow -Reload-
  5. Paulownia Mall -Reload-
  6. The Meaning of Armbands
  7. tartarus_0d02
  8. Bad Feeling
  9. Fearful Experience

[Side D]

  1. Calamity
  2. During the Exam
  3. Everyone loves 1989
  4. Joy
  5. tartarus_0d03
  6. Deep Mentality -Reload-
  7. It’s Going Down Now
  8. The Path is Open

[Side E]

  1. The Path Was Closed
  2. Changing Seasons -Reload-
  3. Basement
  4. Master of Tartarus -Reload-
  5. This is How It Should Be…
  6. Living With Determination
  7. tartarus_0d04

[Side F]

  1. Kyoto
  2. Afternoon Break
  3. Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities -Reload-
  4. tartarus_0d05
  5. Memories from 10 Years Ago -Recollection-
  6. Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation-
  7. Mistic
  8. Strength of Heart
  9. Memories of the City
  10. Memories of the School

[Side G]

  1. Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrangement
  2. tartarus_0d06
  3. What Lies in the Darkness
  4. Battle Hymn of the Soul
  5. Nyx
  6. Determination
  7. Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload-

[Side H]

  1. Enduring Bonds
  2. I Will Protect You -Reload-
  3. Memories of You -Reload-
  4. Memories of You -Reload Instrumental-
  5. Full Moon Full Life -Opening Movie version-

Persona 3 Reload: Standard Edition - PlayStation 5

Price: $59.99

15 used & new available from $56.49


Purchase on Amazon