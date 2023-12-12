Your personalized PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up is now available

It’s about that time! Sony has started generating personalized PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up reports for players who have signed into the PlayStation Network and played any PlayStation game during all of 2023. The wrap-up will continue to record data through the end of the year and then be available by January 12th, 2024 for those who are still hard at work on earning those Trophies and accruing those hours.

The available stats will summarize achievements including top games played, trophies earned, monthly gaming stats, game style and more. There will also be a unique avatar along with a PlayStation Stars digital collectible for those who check out the experience.

Click through https://wrapup.playstation.com to check them out right now.