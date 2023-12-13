Nintendo Year in Review 2023 is now available

With Microsoft and Sony launching their respective personalized PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up and Xbox Year in Review 2023 sites, it was time for Nintendo to obviously join the party!

The Nintendo 2023 Year in Review portal is now live at https://year-in-review.nintendo.com/en-us/ and those who want to check out some fun highlights including gameplay stats, hours played, monthly breakdowns and more can do so starting right now.

Make sure to share the highlights on various socials as well to show off your accomplishments.