Xbox Year in Review 2023 is live

Microsoft has dropped their annual, personalized Xbox Year in Review for the 2023 — coincidentally (or not) on the same day that Sony also rolled out their 2023 PlayStation Wrap-Up.

Either way it was a great year for gaming and it’s always a fun experience to look back to see what you’ve played, how you’ve played, and dig into gaming highlights, accomplishments, stats and achievements that you probably don’t even remember from months ago.

Head on over to the official Xbox Year in Review hub here https://www.xbox.com/en-US/year-in-review to log in and get started.