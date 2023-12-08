The Game Awards 2023 – The Trailers

Hopefully those pesky awards of The Game Awards didn’t spoil your appetite for the metric ton of game reveals that occurred during the event that is a celebration of gaming. We learned of new titles from indie favorites such as Motion Twin and House House, SEGA seemingly decided to dust off some of the idle IPs in hopes of making some craaaaaaaaaaazy money! Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4 being rebranded as Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.
Kojima’s first Xbox title being a collaboration with him and a bunch of Hollywood filmmakers that he would dub his Avengers. Another title I’d like to call out as interesting is Harmonium the Musical, which features a musical adventure featuring a deaf protagonist. Not the strongest reveal line up of The Game Awards…but then again we did have a gigaton event happen early on the week so what could stay above the wake of that.
Thanks to Brendan for pulling all the trailers…so if he’s using the wrong trailer, you know who to blame PR people!
OD – TGA 2023 Teaser Trailer – [ESRB] 4K:
Opening Act
Brothers a Tale of Two Sons Remake
The Game Awards
NEW SEGA Energy (Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, Golden Axe)
Warframe Whispers in the Walls
APEX Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Exoborne: Master the Apocalypse
Final Fantasy XVI – Echoes of the Fallen