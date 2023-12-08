The Game Awards 2023 – The Trailers

Hopefully those pesky awards of The Game Awards didn’t spoil your appetite for the metric ton of game reveals that occurred during the event that is a celebration of gaming. We learned of new titles from indie favorites such as Motion Twin and House House, SEGA seemingly decided to dust off some of the idle IPs in hopes of making some craaaaaaaaaaazy money! Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4 being rebranded as Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Kojima’s first Xbox title being a collaboration with him and a bunch of Hollywood filmmakers that he would dub his Avengers. Another title I’d like to call out as interesting is Harmonium the Musical, which features a musical adventure featuring a deaf protagonist. Not the strongest reveal line up of The Game Awards…but then again we did have a gigaton event happen early on the week so what could stay above the wake of that.

Thanks to Brendan for pulling all the trailers…so if he’s using the wrong trailer, you know who to blame PR people!

OD – TGA 2023 Teaser Trailer – [ESRB] 4K:



OD - TGA 2023 Teaser Trailer - [ESRB] 4K

Watch this video on YouTube

Opening Act

Brothers a Tale of Two Sons Remake

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Usual June

Harmonium the Musical

Windblown

Thrasher

World of Goo 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

The Game Awards

Exodus

God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla

Big Walk

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Kemuri

No Rest for the Wicked

NEW SEGA Energy (Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, Golden Axe)

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

The Casting of Frank Stone

Visions of Mana

Rise of the Ronin

OD

Jurassic Park Survival

Warframe Whispers in the Walls

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

The First Berserker: Khazan

APEX Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Marvel’s Blade

Last Sentinel

The First Descendent

Zenless Zone Zero

Mecha Break

GTFO The Final Chapter

Den of Wolves

Exoborne: Master the Apocalypse

Asgard’s Wrath

Light No Fire

Stormgate

Final Fantasy XVI – Echoes of the Fallen

The Finals

Monster Hunter Wilds

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth