Grand Theft Auto VI trailer releases early, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X in 2025

It’s here! After dealing with an assortment of leaks, including the trailer itself, Rockstar Games just said screw it and released the official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer tonight instead of 6:00am PT/9:00am ET tomorrow. While we feel bad for the marketing department who no doubt tried to contain the leaky assets, as a fan of the studio and franchise, we more than excited at the first official look at the game.

We’re going back to Vice City (though leaving the ’80s behind), so modern trashy Florida here we come! Well, in 2025 that is, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only. We expect there will be a PC release at one point… maybe?

Check out the trailer below along with the announcement details from Rockstar.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1:



Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025. “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.” Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Watch Trailer 1 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdBZY2fkU-0 Celebrating its 25th anniversary in December, Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. With each successive blockbuster entry in the series including Grand Theft: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest selling, most critically acclaimed and influential properties in all of modern entertainment. The most recent iteration in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 190 million units to date. Rockstar Games’ blockbuster Western series, Red Dead Redemption, has sold over 81 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion.