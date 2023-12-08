The Game Awards 2023 – The Winners

Brendan’s Thoughts

A night full of celebration for the video game industry lacked the celebration. Shortened speeches, rapid fire award announcements and some Geoff Keighley favoritism soured my enjoyment of this “award show”. I love announcements, but why not celebrate the industry during such a polarizing time period. I understand the difficulty that goes into show planning, I just feel like this show was a missed opportunity. Here’s a tweet that best encapsulates my thoughts on the night’s events

Ads: 1 hour

Game trailers: 45 minutes

Talking about awards: 30 minutes

Hideo Kojima speech: 2 hours

Acceptance speeches: 30 seconds

Addressing layoffs: 0 seconds Someone who is good at award shows please help me run this! My Game Awards show is dying! — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 8, 2023

Stan’s Thoughts

Perhaps it was the cough medication and Tylenol speaking, but I thought I was watching a speedrun of an award show. Awards were announced by blocks of 4 or more, winner’s speeches that were seemingly played off shortly after they began. It’s almost as if the priority was elsewhere. While I’m sure there will be plenty of think pieces about whether the female speaker quotient was satisfactory, fashion choices of attendees, and what soapboxes that were unused, all I know is that this year the jury and the voterbase really enjoyed ursine fornication….

Opening Act

Best Family Game – Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Innovation in Accessibility – Forza Motorsport

Best Esports Athlete – Faker

Best Esports Coach – Potter

Best Esports Event – 2023 League of Legends Championships

Best Esports Game – Valorant

Best Esports Team – JD Gaming

Content Creator of the Year – Ironmouse

The Game Awards

Best Performance – Neil Newbon (Astarion – Baldur’s Gate 3)

Best Debut Indie Game – COCOON

Best Action Game – Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Best Art Direction – Alan Wake II

Best VR/AR – Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Best Mobile Game – Honkai: Star Rail

Best Audio Design – Hi-Fi Rush

Games for Impact – Tchia

Best Score and Music – Final Fantasy XVI

Best Independent Game – Sea of Stars

Best Community Support – Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Fighting Game – Street Fighter VI

Most Anticipated Game – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best Ongoing – Cyberpunk 2077

Best Adaptation – The Last of Us (HBO)

Best Action Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the the Kingdom

Best RPG – Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Sim/Strategy – Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing – Forza Motorsport

Best Multiplayer – Baldur’s Gate 3

Players’ Voice – Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Game Direction – Alan Wake II

Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate 3

So that’s the winners of this year’s The Game Awards. We’ll probably complain, but in a day or two from now, Geoff Keighley will make the announcement that this year’s iteration had the highest viewership numbers in the show’s history and things will continue as is. This is a perpetual engine, grab on or watch it disappear into the horizon.