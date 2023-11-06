Ebenezer and the Invisible World arrives just in time for the holiday season!

Looks like Ebenezer Scrooge turned over a new leaf and is paying it forward in a new metroidvania style title inspired by the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. In Ebenezer and the Invisible World, the former curmudgeon has found a new spring in his step and decided to be proactive in making the world a better place.

Explore Victorian London, meet and aid citizens, recruit friendly ghosts whose abilities will aid Scrooge in his quest to save the town from an evil industrialist!

Having played this title during a Steam Next Fest, it’s always amazing how the metroidvania genre can be so flexible in the stories it can be used to tell. The ghosts you will recruit have fantastic abilities, some of which remind me of special moves from fighting games. I also ran into the title during a PAX West adjacent event hosted by the MIX and was impressed with how passionate the devs were with this unlikely mashup.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch:



Join Ebenezer Scrooge and a team of spectral allies on a story-rich 2D Metroidvania adventure with breathtaking hand-drawn art! Play as a miser-turned-hero in a reimagined Victorian-fantasy based on Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story and save the people of London before it’s too late!