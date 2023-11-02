Nintendo eShop Update: WarioWare: Move It!, My Time at Sandrock

The obvious star of this week’s eShop update is the return of the weird mini-game king: Wario. He’s back with WarioWare: Move It!, which will feature another 200+ mini-games, all of them promising to be absolutely bizarre. It arrives November 3rd.
Beyond WarioWare, there are quite a few other interesting-looking games. There’s a full remake of 1998’s STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, Christmas-themed metroidvania Ebenezer and the Invisible World, and a licensed 3D platformer that looks far better than it has any right to be in The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone.
- WarioWare: Move It! – Get moving with a multitude of motion-based microgames in the newest entry in the WarioWare series! Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and shake, punch, dance, wiggle and even curtsey through over 200 lightning-fast microgames. Get into poses called “forms,” including the chicken (like Ba-KAW) and confident Fashionista, then get it moving. You can even battle it out with up to four players* locally in Party Mode, where you’ll race to reach the goal without getting caught by Medusa or take on a dicey board game with Wario’s very own rules. Move alongside your friends in these laugh-worthy contests where everyone can get excited! The WarioWare: Move It game is available Nov. 3.
- Fashion Dreamer – Welcome to Fashion Dreamer, a fashion game where you glam it up and share your creations on your quest to become a stylish influencer. Choose from over 1,400 design options and connect online to expand your friend circle and grow your brand. Got an eye for fashion? Then get styling when Fashion Dreamer debuts exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system Nov. 3. Pre-orders are available now!
- My Time at Sandrock – In this captivating sequel to My Time at Portia, you’re tasked with restoring a post-apocalyptic desert community to its former glory through a story brimming with dozens of characters and side quests. You’ll gather resources to assemble machines and transform a derelict workshop into a finely tuned facility. Venture into ancient ruins and scavenge for relics, take down monsters in melee combat or say hi to the locals and make some friends. Plus, if you have the base game, a separate online multiplayer** version will be available after the game launches, so you and your friends can help Sandrock thrive together! My Time at Sandrock launches on Nintendo Switch today.
- STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – Experience the visually explosive and fast-paced action battles of the second installment in the STAR OCEAN series! STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is a full remake of the 1998 science-fantasy RPG, rebuilt with striking graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. After a mission goes wrong, federation officer Claude is stranded on an undeveloped planet. There, he meets Rena, who possesses mystical powers. Play as either Claude or Rena and make decisions that will impact your destiny. Plus, new combat features let you execute battles with strategic precision. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R launches on Nintendo Switch today.
Activities:
- To Hell, With Honor – Enter the My Nintendo Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Sweepstakes*** for a chance at prizes fit for an Overlord! Prizes include a metal print of rollcall artwork signed by series artist Takehito Harada and Disgaea 7 Director Shunsuke Minowa, plus a bundle of two plushies starring dual protagonists Fuji and Pirilika. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/41c36d66b649e442. Additionally, you can show off your love for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless with four fantastic alternate box art covers! Head over to My Nintendo to get yours for 30 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** today!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Warner Bros. Games Halloween Sale – Save up to 85% on titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, LEGO Harry Potter Collection and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate during the Warner Bros. Games Halloween Sale! This sale ends Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 5 in 1 Classics: Fashion Bubble Mania
- Alien Hominid HD
- Alien Hominid Invasion
- Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle
- Amabilly – Available Nov. 3
- Arcade Archives BURNING FORCE
- Bio Block
- Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle
- Burnout
- Chicken Journey
- City Parking Driver: Draw The Path Simulator
- Cobalt Core – Available Nov. 8
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – Available Nov. 3
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World – Available Nov. 3
- EGGCONSOLE THEXDER PC-8801mkIISR
- Eigengrau
- Excessive Trim – Available Nov. 8
- Farmer Bundle – Available Nov. 6
- Foosball League Cup: Arcade Table Football Simulator
- FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine
- Geometric Brothers
- Have Fun Together
- Historical Trilogy
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures – Available Nov. 3
- Let’s Sing 2024 – Available Nov. 7
- Makeup Artist
- Merge Games Adventure Bundle
- Merge Games Cleaning Bundle
- Merge Games Pixel Bundle
- Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun
- One Night: Burlesque – Available Nov. 3
- Razor Wire
- Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator – Available Nov. 4
- Salt and Sacrifice – Available Nov. 7
- Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator
- Tappy Word
- Tappy Word 2
- Tappy Word 3
- Tappy Word Infinite
- The Little Mermaid: Visual Harmony
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone
- Thirsty Suitors
- Wetory
- White Wings – Available Nov. 4
- WORLD OF HORROR
- WWII Tanks Battle – World War 2 Heroes Troopers Machines Sim