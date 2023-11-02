Nintendo eShop Update: WarioWare: Move It!, My Time at Sandrock

The obvious star of this week’s eShop update is the return of the weird mini-game king: Wario. He’s back with WarioWare: Move It!, which will feature another 200+ mini-games, all of them promising to be absolutely bizarre. It arrives November 3rd.

Beyond WarioWare, there are quite a few other interesting-looking games. There’s a full remake of 1998’s STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, Christmas-themed metroidvania Ebenezer and the Invisible World, and a licensed 3D platformer that looks far better than it has any right to be in The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.