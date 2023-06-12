Get Scrooged with new Christmas Carol-themed Metroidvania

While there were a lot of games announced during today’s PC Gaming Show, perhaps the strangest was Ebenezer and the Invisible World: a 2D Metroidvania inspired by, obviously, A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer and The Invisible World Official Announcement Trailer

According to the press release:

Join Ebenezer Scrooge along with a whole host of ghosts in this charming wintery tale. After turning a new leaf, Ebenezer has been awakened to a hidden world of spirits in Victorian London. A foreboding warning from a rogue spirit sets his sights on the sinister Malthus family, industrialists influenced by a Dark Spirit to usurp power and undermine the middle class. Encounter friendly spirits, discover lost stories, and fight off ghostly enemies to unlock new abilities, weapons, and heirlooms to uncover secrets held within the darkest parts of the city.

I don’t know about you, but I always felt like the Dickens’ Christmas classic had way too much focus on redemption and kindness, and not nearly enough unlockable weapons and fighting goons.

In any case, a demo is available for download now on Steam. We’ll be able to see how the full game looks later this year — presumably around Christmas? — when the game comes out on PC, Switch, PS4/5, and Xbox One/Series X.