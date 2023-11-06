Nintendo reveals new Black Friday offers and Cyber Deals for Switch hardware and bundles

For those on the prowl for Nintendo Switch Holiday deals, Nintendo dropped news of a couple of new bundles set to hit retail very soon.
Beginning November 19th, gamers who are looking to pick up Switch console hardware may be interested in a pretty attractive Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership bundle for $349.99. This version of the Switch features unique grey and white striped Super Smash Bros. Joy-Cons as you can see in the product shots below along — with a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the 3 month Switch Online subscription.
Mario Party fans and/or those who need another set of Joy-Cons can grab the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle for $99.99 which should save consumers a couple of bucks compared to buying them individually. This bundle includes a full download of Super Mario Party and goes live on November 10th, 2023.
There’s more deals going on too! Starting November 19th a number of Nintendo Switch games will get discounetd by around $20 including Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Make sure to check out the various options, details and deals as seen below, along with product shots and whatnot as well.
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership bundle shots:
Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle shots:
For those looking level up their holidays this year, Nintendo has Black Friday offers and Cyber Deals that the whole family can enjoy. Starting Nov. 19*, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will offer the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Full Game Download) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership** bundle at a suggested retail price of just $349.99 ($67.98 in savings).*** With exclusive Joy-Con controllers featuring a design inspired by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, this bundle delivers a great value for anyone looking to play at home or on the go with a vibrant OLED screen, while battling it out with Mario and a huge selection of other gaming icons.
Plus, holiday shoppers can hit the dice block (Mario style!) with the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle*, available starting Nov. 10. This party pack can offer families another way to keep the holiday festivities going with Mario and friends, featuring the full Super Mario Party game download and two Joy-Con controllers in dashing red and blue colors, at a suggested retail price of $99.99 ($39 in savings).***
The celebration continues with Black Friday deals starting Nov. 19, when select retailers will offer up to a $20 discount on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Super Mario Odyssey games, bringing their suggested retail price to only $39.99 each. Holiday shoppers can also purchase games like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition for the suggested retail price of only $29.99 and Everybody 1-2-Switch! for just $19.99. Additional Cyber Deals on Nintendo games and partner titles will be available on Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system the very next day on Nov. 20.
Nintendo also has plenty of other gift ideas outside of this year’s specials for holiday shoppers to consider, including:
- Two new Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems, each featuring delightful designs inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and an included digital version of the game*, available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $199.99 ($59.99 in savings).***
- The Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle,* which features a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership** at a suggested retail price of $299.99 (a $67.98 value).***
Families can also discover even more gameplay options with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership.** This paid membership offers the same great features as a Nintendo Switch Online membership**, including online play, save data cloud and a library of Game Boy, NES, Super NES games and member exclusive titles like F-ZERO 99, with the addition of classic Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games and access to select downloadable content. This includes the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass (adding a total of 48 additional courses when Wave 6 arrives Nov. 9 with new racers like Pauline and Diddy Kong), plus Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, at no additional cost. In addition, members can also save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.**
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.