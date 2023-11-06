Nintendo reveals new Black Friday offers and Cyber Deals for Switch hardware and bundles

For those on the prowl for Nintendo Switch Holiday deals, Nintendo dropped news of a couple of new bundles set to hit retail very soon.

Beginning November 19th, gamers who are looking to pick up Switch console hardware may be interested in a pretty attractive Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership bundle for $349.99. This version of the Switch features unique grey and white striped Super Smash Bros. Joy-Cons as you can see in the product shots below along — with a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the 3 month Switch Online subscription.

Mario Party fans and/or those who need another set of Joy-Cons can grab the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle for $99.99 which should save consumers a couple of bucks compared to buying them individually. This bundle includes a full download of Super Mario Party and goes live on November 10th, 2023.

There’s more deals going on too! Starting November 19th a number of Nintendo Switch games will get discounetd by around $20 including Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Make sure to check out the various options, details and deals as seen below, along with product shots and whatnot as well.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership bundle shots:

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle shots: