Arizona Sunshine 2 showcase highlights campaign gameplay, cross-platform co-op, more

With Arizona Sunshine 2 set to brighten up the days of many a VR player soon, Vertigo Games hosted a gameplay showcase event earlier today which definitely gave us a great look at the zombie slaying VR sequel.

It wasn’t just about the footage either — there were a couple of important announcements too. Co-op has been confirmed to be cross-platform and will include a two player campaign mode and a Horde mode for up to 4 players. Post launch content is also in the works and will include additional Horde mode maps and we assume other stuff which has not yet been confirmed.

While the PlayStation VR2 and PC VR seems like it will be the better looking options at launch, the Quest 3 version will be on the receiving end of an upgrade patch after launch that should enhance the visuals even more.

Check out the gameplay showcase below along with all the additional details from the event. Arizona Sunshine 2 is set for a December 7th, 2023 release for the PS VR2, Quest 2/3 and PC VR.

ARIZONA SUNSHINE® 2 GAMEPLAY SHOWCASE

On today’s Arizona Sunshine 2 Gameplay Showcase, Vertigo Games revealed exciting updates and new footage for the eagerly awaited next-gen sequel to their blockbuster VR action FPS. Ahead of the game’s launch this December 7th for PS VR2, Meta Quest and PC VR, fans were able to get an in-depth look at fresh campaign gameplay, including new details about the game’s cross-platform co-op modes, post-launch plans, and more. Co-op Announcements:

Arizona Sunshine 2 will feature full cross-platform multiplayer functionality, a two-player co-op campaign mode, an endless Horde mode for up to four players, and more. Co-op play in Arizona Sunshine 2 is built on the foundations laid by the original game, but adds a plethora of VR interactions and mechanics with which Arizona Sunshine 2 embraces freestyle co-op play more than ever before. Post-Launch Plans:

Also announced today were plans for post-launch support, including 3 additional Horde mode maps to be released during Year One. More details will be revealed at a later date. Additionally, a Quest 3 Upgrade was announced for Arizona Sunshine 2 on Meta Quest. From Day 1, Quest 3 players will enjoy an upgraded resolution, while the post-launch Quest 3 Upgrade scheduled to release later in December will introduce real-time shadows on dynamic objects. Single Player Campaign Showcase:

During the showcase, Arizona Sunshine 2 Game Director Peter Deurloo presented an all-new single player campaign playthrough, featuring never-before-seen footage, and showcased fresh gameplay details. These involve some new hints about the all-new, standalone story by Rob Yescombe (The Invisible Hours, Farpoint); Buddy, your new canine friend;and next-gen combat mechanics, such as manual reloading, melee combat, and crafting. Creators’ First-Hand Co-op Adventures:

Next up on the Gameplay Showcase, a line up of VR creators paired off in duos to debutArizona Sunshine 2’s campaign co-op mode. Learn about their experience with the game’s campaign co-op mode — together with their new friend, Buddy. Various creators have shared their latest impressions of the 2-player campaign co-op mode in long-form videos on their channels. Special Interview with Lead Voice-Actor Sky Soleil:

The Gameplay Showcase starred a special guest: Arizona Sunshine 2 lead voice-actor Sky Soleil. In a chat with the development team, Sky discusses his experience of stepping back in the shoes of Arizona Sunshine 2’s witty protagonist. Add a freestyle voice-acting session captured on camera to boot, and it becomes clear why Sky’s incredible voice acting is a crucial ingredient in Arizona Sunshine 2 storytelling. Special Promotions:

Lastly, during this entire weekend, celebrate with deepest-to-date discounts on the Arizona Sunshine franchise on Steam, from up to 80% off on the original Arizona Sunshine and its DLCs, to the pre-order discount on the Arizona Sunshine 2 – Deluxe Edition. Arizona Sunshine 2 is scheduled for launch on major VR platforms on December 7th, 2023. Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and Steam VR.