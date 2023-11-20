The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5 confirmed for Jan. 19th, 2023

In what should have been a pretty big announcement, Sony and PlayStation Studios just decided to sorta unceremoniously drop details for the remastered, PS5 upgraded and enhanced release of The Last of Us Part II.

Truth be told, the PS4 version looks amazing on the PlayStation 5, but it seems that Naughty Dog wanted to bring it up to Part I Remastered standards — so here we are. Those who own the original version get to nab The Last of Us Part II Remastered for only $10 which seems fair to us since it’s not just a simple resolution and performance bump.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which is set for a January 19th, 2023 release (nicely timed after everyone has picked up/unwrapped a new console for the Holidays) features various tech improvements, new modes, and new behind-the-scenes features and full DualSense integration.

As for new stuff included in Part II Remastered, there will be a roguelike survival mode known as No Return, a Guitar Free Play mode, newly recorded director’s commentary, playable Lost Levels and a few other things. On the visual enhancement side players can expect native “4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, an Unlocked Framerate option for TVs that support VRR, increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality, animation sampling rate, and more”.

Of course there will also be a special edition known as the The Last of Us Part II Remastered W.L.F. Edition that will include a SteelBook case, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front Patch and 47 Society of Champions trading cards (including eight holographic cards).

Last but not least there will be numerous accessibility options and quality of life enhancements that PlayStation Studios is known for.

Anywho check out the media including the announcement trailer, screens and more below!

The Last of Us Part II Remastered screens:

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games:



The Last of Us Part II Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Watch this video on YouTube

Play the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards, now remastered for the PlayStation 5 console. Experience for the first time or relive Ellie and Abby’s story with graphical enhancements, new gameplay modes like the roguelike survival experience No Return, full DualSense wireless controller integration, and more. Available on PS5 January 19, 2024.

Pre-orders start on December 5, 2023.