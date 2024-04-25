Fallout 4 next gen console, PC update is now available

With the Prime Video Fallout series being quite a solid hit (our review here), Bethesda Game Studios coincidentally announced they would be finally releasing a next generation console and PC update for Fallout 4 to help smooth out the several year old game experience for fans and new players. The update will be free for owners of Fallout 4 on each respective platform and will include Performance mode and Quality mode settings, increased resolutions, better framerates and the always useful stability improvements.

There are also some pretty extensive patch notes for those who love that kind of thing, right here. See some screens and info from Bethesda below.

FALLOUT 4 UPGRADES COME TO NEXT-GEN CONSOLES

Today, Bethesda Game Studios is releasing a free Fallout 4 update for download on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This free update includes native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Performance mode and Quality mode settings, as well as stability improvements and fixes. Experience up to 60 FPS and increased resolutions! For Japanese and Chinese language players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved, fixing access to mods. Fallout 4 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes. To download the update on a next-generation console, you must own Fallout 4 for that device. UPDATES FOR PC PLAYERS

We are also releasing a free Fallout 4 update for PC players! Experience Fallout 4 on your next-generation PC with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates. Players with PC versions of Fallout 4 on Steam, Microsoft Store and GOG will receive stability, mods and bug fixes.* For Japanese and Chinese language players on PC, Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved, fixing access to mods. Alongside this exciting update, Fallout 4 will be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store.

Fallout 4 will also be Steam Deck verified.