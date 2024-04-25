Stellar Blade gets New Game Plus at launch and a new trailer

We’re just a day away from the big launch of Stellar Blade for the PS5 (see our review here!) so it’s just about the right time for Shift Up and Sony to announce details for the day 1 update.

Those who are always looking to continue their post-game experience right after credits roll should be thrilled to know that New Game Plus mode will be available for Stellar Blade at launch, along with a handful of updates — including removing the unintended graffiti combination in one section of the game.

New Game Plus, other than providing for a more challenging experience, will feature expanded level caps, new skills, and more than a few new character costumes and customizations too.

Have a look at the details below, at the PS Blog, and check out the official launch trailer below.

Expanded wardrobe In our upcoming New Game Plus, you can acquire new costumes and accessories for Eve, as well as additional costumes for Adam, Lily, and the Drone. You can try re-opening the chests where you previously got your costumes or revisit the shops that sell them. You may also want to replay quests to earn costumes you missed on your first playthrough. There are a whopping 34 new outfits for Eve to earn in New Game Plus, including five accessories, and two cosmetics each for Adam, Lily, and the Drone. Level expansions for Eve’s Gear Level expansion for Weapon, Body Core, Beta Core and Tumbler: Weapon – 15 -> 40

Body – 6 -> 9

Beta – 6 -> 9

Tumbler – 5 -> 13 Players who have seen the ending of the game can challenge themselves on harder difficulties. To fight tougher enemies, Eve will also need to get stronger. In New Game Plus, in addition to continuing your progression, you’ll be able to collect Cores to power up Eve’s weapons, HP, and Beta Energy even more than in the base game. You can also further enhance your Tumbler, increasing the amount of HP it heals at once. You can also upgrade your Drone to increase the power of your ranged attacks. After you’ve completed all of your upgrades, you can sell the Core items you earn to SP0-tt2r to purchase new costumes. New skills In New Game Plus, you’ll be able to earn Infinite skills that are enhancements to existing Beta Skills. 4 new Beta skill moves

8 new skills to enhance Beta/Burst skills

5 new Drone skills Infinite Pierce, an enhancement to Quadruplet, lets you unleash a devastating blow to enemies. Or you can shred the enemy’s shields with Infinite Breaker. Not only Beta Skills can be enhanced, but Burst Skills as well, so defeat the enemies and earn SP (Skill Points) to unlock them all. Other New Game Plus changes Eve’s gears and Exospine will also receive new enhancements. These Mk2 enhancements to existing gear will allow players to personalize their approach to the game. Why not boost your attack speed to corner your enemies with attacks, or convert the damage you take into Beta Energy and send it back at them? You can also enhance your shield penetration to ignore enemy shields. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stronger enemies, we recommend collecting and combining Mk2 gear. Also, in keeping with Eve’s evolution, enemies on harder difficulties are stronger. Enemies may also be repositioned in New Game Plus, so keep your guard up!