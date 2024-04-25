That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles gets reborn as a console, PC game

You gotta give it to Bandai Namco for bringing over some of the more interesting properties to new audiences — in this case the popular light novel/manga/anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (aka TenSura).

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Chronicles is being reborn as a colorful console and PC action RPG and is set for release later this summer on August 8th, 2024. The game will feature some flashy side-scrolling action and overhead city building and will follow the anime story arc.

Have a look at the announcement trailer and some screens, along with the first game info from Bandai Namco.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles screens:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles – Announcement Trailer:



That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles – Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Wildly popular serialized manga, anime and light novel, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is reincarnating to consoles and PC as an action RPG. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles is the first-ever action RPG based on the multifaceted series, letting players experience the story through main character Rimuru. The game will let players experience the anime story arc and experience new tales to develop the Jura Tempest Foundation. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam on August 8. More information about the game is available at https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/isekai-chronicles. Get a glimpse of this exciting new game through That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles announcement trailer which can be viewed at the following link. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is an action RPG where players control Rimuru to relive the original story, such as the encounters with the Kijin and the battle against the Kingdom of Falmuth, to grow the Jura Tempest Federation. Players can also experience action-packed battles with combo attacks and flashy special moves. By leveling up bonds with friends like Benimaru, Shuna, Ranga and more, Rimuru will learn Special Attacks where allies join the fray with devastating effect. Finish off formidable enemies that attempt to destroy Tempest with special skills animated in retro 8-bit style. By using Tempest Resonance, players can strengthen each character’s status by developing buildings and facilities in the Jura Tempest Federation after defeating powerful foes. Fans can also play through two brand new adventures from the series’ original author, where Rimuru must confront a powerful new enemy. Get ready to enter a fantastical world when That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles arrives to consoles and PC on August 8. For more information, and to stay up to date with the game news, please visit https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/isekai-chronicles.