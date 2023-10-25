Mario Party 3 to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library tomorrow

Just in time for family gatherings and the Holiday season, Nintendo is adding a classic party game to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library. That would be Mario Party 3, which was originally released for the Nintendo 64 quite a while ago.

While the experience is probably still the best with a set of local players in the same room, the game will support online play too when it hits the service tomorrow, October 26th, 2023.

Check out some screens and the announcement below.

Mario Party 3 screens:

According to legend, when friends and family gathered around a Nintendo 64 system to compete in the Mario Party 3 game, fun times were bound to follow! Well, it’s time to shine a beacon in the starry sky once more, send a message to your pals and ring up your parents because Mario Party 3 is bringing its collection of festivities to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library Oct. 26, where it will be available to play for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, including online!* Hot off his appearance in Mario Tennis for the Nintendo 64 system (also playable with an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership), Waluigi joins the Mario Party 3 cast of characters with his unruly spirit and a chaotic board of his own – Waluigi’s Island – filled with tricky traps and crafty contraptions. The delightful Daisy also makes her first Mario Party series appearance as a playable character, bringing her incomparable charm to the competition. And of course, what’s a Mario Party game without multiplayer mini-games?** This installment’s positively overflowing with more than 70 effervescent entertainments to enjoy. Jump over clock hands in Tick Tock Hop, bring your appetite and race to see who can Eatsa Pizza first, swing from vine to vine in Vine With Me, run circles in Eye Sore from Super Mario 64, laugh yourself silly as you mix and match the Toad’s face in Picture Imperfect or try to emerge the victor atop the slick Snowball Summit. Sporting the first Story mode in the Mario Party franchise – complete with a quest to become the top Superstar in the universe! – along with six game boards bursting with variety, the introduction of Duel mode, a host of newly added items and the addition of the bow-tie sporting Game Guy, Mario Party 3 has savoir faire and good times to spare. With a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy online play with compatible games, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers***, and several other benefits and special offers. For more information, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.