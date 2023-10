During the Xbox Partner Showcase today, Remedy unveiled a new launch trailer for the upcoming release of Alan Wake 2, hitting PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store in just two days on October 27th.

Just in time for Halloween, we get a good look at gameplay here, featuring the new FBI agent Saga Anderson, showing off plenty of creepy enemies and a stifling, horror environment that looks to be right up my alley.

Alan Wake 2 — Launch Trailer

