Nintendo announces launch date for GoldenEye on Nintendo Switch Online (UPDATE: and Xbox too!)

UPDATE: Good news, Xbox Game Pass subscribers: you’ll also be getting GoldenEye 007 on January 27th, as you’ll see in the following video. Original post with screenshots from Nintendo below!
Last September during the same Nintendo Direct where they announced the next Legend of Zelda game, Nintendo also announced that N64 classic GoldenEye 007 would be arriving on their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection. They’ve been silent about it since then, but this morning we got a date: January 27th.
Yes, that means in just two days, you’ll be able to play as James Bond in all his blocky ’90s glory. Not only will it include the full mission, you’ll also be able to play multiplayer both locally and online — which, as anyone who ever played the game back in its N64 days could tell you, was every bit as fun as the very enjoyable mission.
Read on for all the details from Nintendo along with new screens!
GoldenEye 007 screens:
The situation is serious, agent, and time is ticking. To ensure you succeed in your latest mission, you are licensed to … have fun! The iconic secret agent 007 will soon be entering the Nintendo 64 library on the Nintendo Switch system. Starting Jan. 27, GoldenEye 007 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership* as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection.
Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally** or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action.
