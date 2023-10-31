Get the 411 from ATLUS before your take on the Legionaries in Persona 5 Tactica this Fall

As October comes to a close it means Persona 5 Tactica’s release is less than 18 days away and the team at ATLUS wants to drill into your head the things you need to account for to make it out of this upcoming adventure unscathed.

In a video that recaps the details revealed earlier this month, the phantom thieves will need to be mindful of their surroundings in order to get the jump on their opposition, especially when some enemies have special attributes that require some careful planning to defeat. Take your time and maybe even take a turn to focus in order to boost your effectiveness with the Charge system. Equip a sub persona to give your characters additional abilities and attributes or even merge unwanted persona to craft powerful weapons not found anywhere.

If you’re a pro at strategy games you can always challenge yourself by turning up the difficulty to make enemies tougher and enable friendly fire so it making your positioning all the more important!

Persona 5 Tactica will raise the flag of liberation on November 17th on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Persona 5 Tactica — Battle Gameplay 2 | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC:



Persona 5 Tactica — Battle Gameplay 2 | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC

Watch this video on YouTube