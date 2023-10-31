Castlevania Legends, Devil World now available on Nintendo Switch Online library

Just in time for the spookiest of days on the calendar, Nintendo has added a trio of appropriately-themed classic titles to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library.

There’s a chance that most gamers have only played one of the 3 releases back in the day (Castlevania Legends for the Game Boy we’re guessing), but other selections include Devil World and The Mysterious Murasame Castle, both NES titles.

Check out some media and details for those below.

Castlevania Legends, Devil World, The Mysterious Murasame Castle screens:

Dracula's castle looms large, darkness covers the land and the devil gets his due. Players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership* can now experience treats and tricks aplenty as the Famicom system classics DEVIL WORLD and The Mysterious Murasame Castle join the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library, and Castlevania Legends goes to bat for the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. All these titles are available to play now! NES DEVIL WORLD – One of Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka and Koji Kondo's early Famicom games, now available for the first time in the U.S.! Navigate treacherous mazes and avoid the machinations of the devil in this puzzling adventure – but be careful, because in DEVIL WORLD this demon calls all the shots! Luckily, fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may already be familiar with his antics as an Assist Trophy: Wherever the devil points, the entire maze will scroll in that direction, potentially constricting your movements and closing off your escape route. The devil really is in the details! The Mysterious Murasame Castle – A mysterious, villainous force has taken control of Murasame Castle in feudal Japan. Join Takamaru, a brave and young samurai apprentice, and use his sword and shuriken attacks against swarms of enemies on a journey to reveal the source of evil wreaking havoc across the land. Game Boy Castlevania Legends – Storm Dracula's castle and enter the heart of evil in this action-adventure game, released for the Game Boy system in 1998! Take up arms as Sonia Belmont – first of the legendary Vampire Hunters – and confront the Prince of Darkness in this adventure that takes place before the original Castlevania game. The history of Castlevania begins here!