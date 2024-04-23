Journey into The Traveler with Cayde-6 in the new Destiny 2: The Final Shape trailer

The delayed but very promising new Destiny 2 expansion, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, is certainly looking well worth the extended wait. To keep the hype level up there this morning Bungie dropped a new trailer for what should be the final Light and Darkness saga content update, which is definitely on track for a June 4th, 2024 launch.

Of special note regarding this Journey into The Traveler trailer is that Nathan Fillion (as Cayde-6) is doing the narration, which makes it doubly worth the effort to check it out!

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Journey into The Traveler Trailer:



Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Journey into The Traveler Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Bungie launched their latest trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, showcasing the new destination inside of the Traveler named The Pale Heart. This mysterious world starts as a light-filled paradise, but slowly creeps into a distressing land of darkness. Players will embark on a perilous journey to confront the Witness, who has corrupted the Traveler and plans to enact its Final Shape. Narrated by Nathan Fillion as Cayde-6, the late Hunter recounts his experience in this harrowing landscape, beckoning Guardians to gather and take on this blight. Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 4, 2024, reaching a pinnacle moment in the Light and Darkness saga. Those that pre-order the expansion will automatically unlock rewards such as the new Pyramid-themed Exotic ship, an Exotic Ghost, and two pre-order emblems. Guardians have been preparing for this moment—it’s time to take the fight directly to the Witness.