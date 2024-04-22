Rediscover your World in the new Pokémon GO visual refresh

Heads up Pokémon GO trainers, following up on the recent extensive avatar system update, as promised, the next “RediscoverGo” update which provides for the “largest visual refresh ever” for Niantic’s super mega popular AR title, has also gone live.

Featuring proper biomes as well as enhanced visuals showcasing more detail, topography, seasonal and event-based variety on the overhead map and the battle screens, the Rediscover Your World/Rediscover Kanto update should hopefully pull a few possibly bored trainers back into the PoGo experience. Dedicated trainers we’re sure will be pretty happy with what we’ve seen so far as well.

Check out the details of the updates below and at the official blog here, and stay tuned for more.

Rediscover Your World:

Experience a new look in Pokémon GO with refreshed visuals that adapt to your real-world surroundings and seasons.

Visual changes include the inclusion of buildings, hills, mountains, and enhanced environmental elements.

Visual updates can be seen on the in-game map, Pokémon encounter screen, and Trainer battle screen.

Visuals will now change depending on the biome a Trainer is in.

Biomes are different environments like forests, beaches, mountains, and cities, which you can see here. Work together with other Trainers to find out what other biomes are in the world of Pokémon GO!

Rediscover Kanto:

Biomes not only impact appearance, but also the Pokémon that will appear in that environment. Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will appear in specific biomes, although they have been known to appear outside of these biomes during certain Pokémon GO Seasons or special events. Keep an eye on these biomes to see what other Pokémon may appear there!