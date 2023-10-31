Things get loud before Silent Hill: Ascension premieres as Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller is set to host the pre-show

Just leave a bowl of candy out for the neighborhood kids to pick at, lock your doors and make sure the SILENT HILL: Ascension app is installed because you and your fellow viewers will help determine the direction of this latest entry in the SILENT HILL franchise.

Ascension is a collaborative effort between Genvid Entertainment and Konami and is viewer driven live streaming narrative series. The first episode will premiere tonight at 9pm and those interested will have 24hrs after the episode has aired to vote to determine what will happen in the next episode.

However if you just found out about the show, you can catch the pre-show that’s hosted by Greg Miller and the crew at Kinda Funny. They’ll help bring you up to snuff as well as chat with the creators behind the series. However if you want to spare from being exposed to Miller’s bombastic energy you can tune into SILENT HILL: Ascension – The Essentials a video explainer that will set the stage for the series and provide an explanation on how user interaction on this series will work.

Tune in tonight at 9pm, but don’t wait too long or you’ll miss out on voicing your opinion on how this series will go. Although it is free to enjoy, those who would like to support this production can purchase the SILENT HILL: Ascension Founder’s Pack or Season pass, they will give you customization items for your profile in the SH:A community and give you additional resources to amplify your voice in the voting process.

SILENT HILL: Ascension can be experienced via the program’s website or its mobile app via the iOS and Android platforms.

SILENT HILL: Ascension | The Essentials:



