Super Mario RPG readies for release this November with more screenshots and a gameplay trailer

Given that the remake of Super Mario RPG arrives on the Switch in just a few months — on November 17th, to be exact — you’re probably thinking that the game is pretty far along. And given that Nintendo used this morning’s Direct to give us a second gameplay trailer and a whole new batch of a tonne of screenshots, it seems you’d be right.

This updated of the 1996 SNES classic features new graphics, obviously, but it looks like the game will be getting plenty of other quality of life upgrades as well. We’re about two months from getting our hands on the game, so until then feasts your eyes on the screenshots and trailer below!

Super Mario RPG - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

