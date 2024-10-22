Black Myth: Wukong comes to store shelves thanks to PM Studios

In less than 3 months, Black Myth: Wukong has sold over 20 million units and yet most of these copies are just 1s and 0s on a hard drive, that is because the game had no physical edition aside from a collector’s edition which is well out of reach of your average consumer. Well thanks to a partnership with PM Studios, Game Science’s critically acclaimed action title will finally make its physical journey to the West.

After defying the heavens once again, the legendary Son Wukong is imprisoned in stone and his senses are transmogrified into relics and scattered across the mortal realm. You take on the role of a monkey warrior dubbed “The Destined One” as you journey to reclaim the six senses of Wukong in hopes of freeing him once they have all been gathered. This quest will not be an easy one, but perhaps this Destined One will finally complete the task at hand.

This physical edition will only be available for the PS5 and along with the base game, it will come with a voucher that will unlock the Deluxe Edition’s contents. This includes Bronzecloud Staff, the Folk Opera equipment set, a Wind chime curio and a sampler of the game’s soundtrack. The game will be available at retailers in the Americas, Europe and Australasia and PM Studios’ webstore. A release date has not been announced, but it will be out “soon”.

Otherwise Black Myth: Wukong is available digitally now on PC and the PS5, an Xbox version will also be released in the near future.