Rebel Wolves join the Bandai Namco pack for their first title, Dawnwalker

It’s always fascinating to see creatives from large companies break out and do their own thing and one such person to keep track of is Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, a former CD Projekt Red employee whose contributions include being the director on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Tomaszkiewicz left and formed Rebel Wolves in 2022, revealing the studio’s first title will be a dark fantasy role-playing game named Dawnwalker.

Wolves tend to hunt in packs and it seems Rebel Wolves are not different as the company secured investment from NetEase and today they announced that they will be working with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe to distribute Dawnwalker both physically and digitally worldwide.

This deal will ensure physical copies of Dawnwalker won’t be hard to find and will be promoted prominently on all marketing channels. While we still have very little details on the game, the fact that BNEE entered this agreement means more than likely that Rebel Wolves are working on something that’s quite substantial, however to us in the general public, only time can tell if we see the same potential that BNEE does.