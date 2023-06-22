Super Mario RPG arriving on Switch this November

It says something about just how amazing this morning’s Nintendo Direct was that we got an announcement of a remake of a classic SNES Mario game, and it’s not even the biggest announcement from the Direct.

Anyway, in case you missed it amidst the well-deserved hoopla over Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo also announced that this fall we’ll be getting Super Mario RPG, a remake of 1996’s Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. As you can see in the trailer and screenshots below, the game will feature brand-new graphics, as well as a new soundtrack.

Super Mario RPG arrives on the Switch November 17th.

Super Mario RPG - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Watch this video on YouTube