First three Tomb Raider games sneaking onto consoles in February

Did you know that Lara Croft’s official birthday is February 14th? Apparently it is — and the good folks at Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics are celebrating her next birthday by gifting all of us remastered versions of the first three Tomb Raider games.

Titled Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, the collection arrives on PC, Switch, PS4/5 and Xbox One/Series X this winter, on February 14, 2024. The collection will feature those first three Tomb Raider games, along with expansions for each game that add on all kinds of new levels and chapters. On top of all the usual quality-of-life improvements, you’ll have the option of playing with the games’ original graphics and controls, or toggling on the more modern-looking graphics and controls.

Either way, it should be a fun look back at an important piece of gaming history. Take a look at the screenshots and video below, and read on for more details!

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

Watch this video on YouTube

Lara Croft is back! Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have partnered to announce Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, a new three-game bundle of the first three Tomb Raider titles (Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II, Tomb Raider III), lovingly restored with upgraded graphics and performance enhancements, complete with all expansions and secret levels for the first time ever on consoles. Developed and published by Aspyr, this definitive collection is available to pre-order today and launches Feb. 14, 2024, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft lets long-time fans and newcomers alike step into the boots of the iconic hero in her first three adventures like never before. Experience the classic action and innovative gameplay that helped pioneer 3D gaming, spawned a beloved franchise which has sold more than 95 million copies worldwide since its debut in 1996, and made Lara Croft one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world. Players can experience the journey their own way, with the ability to toggle on the fly between enhanced and original graphics, as well as switch between classic and modern joystick control schemes. Fans will also discover a variety of quality-of-life improvements, including camera lock-on and achievements. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft features: Tomb Raider I + the “Unfinished Business” Expansion In the game that started it all, adventurer Lara Croft has been hired to recover the pieces of an ancient artifact known as the Scion. Run, jump, swim and climb in fearless acrobatic style to find out the truth of its origin and powers, leaving only a trail of empty tombs and ammo in your wake. The original Tomb Raider comes complete with the “Unfinished Business” expansion, which adds four new bonus levels in two extra chapters. Tomb Raider II + the “Gold Mask” Expansion The award-winning second installment in the Tomb Raider series invites you to join Lara as she travels around the globe to retrieve the legendary Dagger of Xian, said to grant the powers of a fire-breathing dragon to its holder. Tomb Raider II includes the “Gold Mask” expansion, which adds five new bonus levels in a separate mini-adventure. Tomb Raider III + “The Lost Artifact” Expansion In Tomb Raider III, Lara follows the clues to a deadly secret in this complex adventure combining challenging puzzles with high-speed action. Boldly leap chasms and blast monsters in pursuit of a mystery that defies any earthly explanation. “The Lost Artifact” includes six new levels that continue Lara’s adventures from the original Tomb Raider III. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is available to pre-order today for $29.99, with several opportunities for additional savings: Console players can pre-order with a 10% discount (Some restrictions apply, see retailers/platforms for details).

PC players who currently own Tomb Raider I (Steam), Tomb Raider II (Steam), Tomb Raider III (Steam), or Tomb Raider Trilogy (GOG) can pre-order with a 20% loyalty discount on the platform where they own the original titles.