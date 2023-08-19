Learn more about the Man Who Erased His Name in a new trailer from RGG Studio

For a man who’s dead, Kazuma Kiryu sure still has a lot of enemies. In a new trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name we catch up to the former protagonist of the Like a Dragon Series as we see what he has been up to since his supposed demise that occurred in Yakuza 6. An agent for a shadowy organization, he’s loaned out for a variety of wetworks operations, but he can never be too far from the turmoil going on in the world of the Yakuza. With the family he “died” for being threatened again, he’s forced to insert himself into the world he’s left behind.

While the games are known for their riveting drama, another tenpole of the series is the numerous activities you can take part of if you just need a break from the main story. Like a Dragon Gaiden is no exception. Gamble in games of Eastern and Western origins, race slot cars, shoot pool, play darts and even sing your heart out in karaoke! For some entertainment that might not quite be PG rated, visit the cabaret club and get to know some of the hostesses that work there. Finally if violence gets your blood pumping enter the colosseum and participate in death matches solo or recruit a crew and enter a group brawl. Those who pre-order the title will be able to recruit three men who are very acquainted with Kiryu…Daigo Dojima, Goro Majima and Taiga Saejima as part of the Legendary Fighters Pack!

If you’re a new convert to the series and are more interested in the goings on of Ichiban Kasuga fret not! As Like a Dragon Gaiden will feature a special demo of Ichiban’s next adventure, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This demo will only be accessible after completing Like a Dragon Gaiden’s main story and will feature scenes not featured in the final title. So it’s one of those things to finish your dinner before you can have your dessert type situation.

Kiryu’s next adventure won’t arrive until November but that doesn’t mean players won’t be able to check out the title in the interim. The game will be playable at Gamescom (8/23-8/27), PAX West (9/1-9/4) and Tokyo Game Show (9/21-9/24). Masayoshi Yokoyama, Director of RGG Studio also promises the show will appear at other shows leading up to the release.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name will be available for PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on November 9th digitally.

Like a Dragon Gaiden | Overview Trailer & Developer Update



Like a Dragon Gaiden | Overview Trailer & Developer Update

Watch this video on YouTube

Erase your past to protect your future. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches November 9, 2023. Pre-order now and get access at launch to the Legendary Fighter Pack featuring Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima as playable characters in the Coliseum battle arena. https://gaiden.sega.com/