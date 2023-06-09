SGF 2023: Meet Joryu, your protagonist in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Secret Agent Man! He might have left the Yakuza life behind, but Kazuma Kiryu hasn’t been sipping mai tais and living it up on some tropical island. In the upcoming title Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name, find out how he was coaxed out of hiding and what led to his eventual return in Yakuza: Like a Dragon (it’s been nearly 3 years I think we can mention this “spoiler”)

Like a Dragon Gaiden screens:

Like a Dragon Gaiden | Gameplay Reveal Trailer:



Like a Dragon Gaiden | Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Today SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed that the action-adventure brawler, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will release on November 9, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Pre-orders start today for $49.99. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename “Joryu.” Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama. ERASE YOUR PAST TO PROTECT YOUR FUTURE: Embark on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities. ULTIMATE COMBAT WITH TWO HIGH-IMPACT FIGHTING STYLES: Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat. With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair. Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying. ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: Whether you’re brawling in the secret Battle Arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences. Players who pre-order the game will receive the Legendary Fighter Pack, which introduces the following legendary yakuza to square off against in the Battle Arena: Goro Majima – The Mad Dog of Shimano

Taiga Saejima – The Slayer of Eighteen

Daigo Dojima – 6th Chairman of the Tojo Clan Your fighting skills and wits will be put to the test. Can you leave the cage victorious? Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will release on November 9, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. For more information visit: https://gaiden.sega.com/.