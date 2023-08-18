RIG 600 Pro Series headset lets you cut the cord with its Dual-Mode Wireless capability

We’re a society who wields many devices and at times juggling them can be a chore… Thankfully the folks at NACON and RIG are freeing us from the tyranny of cables and dedicated headsets!

The RIG 600 Pro Series can help you cut the cord with its 2.4GHZ Wireless or Bluetooth support. However the headset’s dual wireless mode will allow users to stay in the game while taking care of business on your mobile device. The 40mm headset drivers allow the headset to deliver the best sound with ample volume and less distortion. An omnidirectional microphone will ensure your message is sent to its recipients be it your in-game squad or your loved ones inquiring what you want for dinner. Want to avoid saying something regrettable, all you have to do is flip the microphone back into the ear cup and anything said is between you and the people in your presence.

The 600 Pro is also lightweight and features an ear cup lined with breathable fabric meaning you can have the headset on all day with minimal fatigue. Marathon sessions won’t be a problem as the headset will last 18 hours in 2.4 GHz mode and 24 hours in Bluetooth mode. In addition Bluetooth users can even customize their headphone experience by tuning the device in the 600 PRO Navigator app which is available on iOS and Android.

The RIG 600 Pro is available in 2 SKUs, the HX which is designed with the PlayStation in mind and the HS which offers Dolby Atmos® for Headphones meaning you can take advantage of 3D audio on the Xbox and PC. These headsets will be available starting September 19th at various online retailers with Walmart offering Camo versions of the sets. Stand out by blending in!

RIG 600 PRO HS | DISCOVER DUAL WIRELESS:



RIG 600 PRO HS | DISCOVER DUAL WIRELESS

Watch this video on YouTube

RIG 600 PRO HX WITH DOLBY ATMOS 3D AUDIO | DISCOVER DUAL WIRELESS:



RIG 600 PRO HX WITH DOLBY ATMOS 3D AUDIO | DISCOVER DUAL WIRELESS

Watch this video on YouTube