Sony shows off new PlayStation Portal streaming device

A few months ago, Sony confirmed they were working on a streaming handheld. Today, we got more details on what they’re calling the PlayStation Portal.

The Portal (or, I guess, the PSP, if you) will solely be a remote play device — which means that anyone hoping for Sony’s return to handheld gaming based on the leaks from a month ago will probably be a little disappointed. According to a CNET hands-on video, there’s no onboard memory, which means that the Portal will connect to the PS5 over Wi-Fi. The PlayStation Blog post also noted that the new Portal won’t support PS VR2 games or games that are streamed through PS Plus Premium’s cloud streaming service.

The PlayStation Portal will have an 8-inch LCD screen that’s capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps and that doubles as a touchscreen touchpad. It’ll also have a 3.5MM jack in case you want to plug in headphones — like, say, the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds & Pulse Elite wireless headset that are also shown off on the PlayStation Blog post linked above.

There’s no release date yet, but the PlayStation Portal will launch later this year for $199.99 USD (and more elsewhere). Keep scrolling to see pictures of the new device, along with the new headset and earbuds!

PlayStation Portal:

PULSE Elite wireless headset/Explore wireless earbuds:

PULSE Explore & PULSE Elite Teaser | PS5:



PULSE Explore & PULSE Elite Teaser | PS5

Watch this video on YouTube

Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore are the latest PlayStation wireless headset and earbuds, bringing next level audio performance to the gaming experience. Pulse Elite is our new wireless headset that offers lossless audio and comes with a retractable boom mic and AI-enhanced noise rejection capable of filtering background sounds. A charging hanger is also included with the product for a convenient charging and storage option. Pulse Explore is our first set of wireless earbuds, providing a premium portable audio experience with dual microphones and AI-enhanced noise rejection capable of filtering background sounds. It also offers lossless audio and comes with a charging case. Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore will be the first PlayStation audio devices to use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers for an audiophile-level listening experience normally found in premium headphones for professional sound engineers. With Pulse Explore, we’re pleased to be one of the first companies to provide wireless earbuds to the mass consumer market using planar magnetic driver technology. Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore are part of our ongoing efforts to amplify the audio experience in gaming and make the gameplay experience more immersive through enhanced sound. Pulse Elite will be available for 149.99 USD | 149.99 EURO | 129.99 GBP | 18,980 YEN and Pulse Explore will be available for 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 29,980 YEN. We’ll have more details to share soon, including when pre-orders begin and launch dates.