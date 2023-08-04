Multi-city art exhibit shows Genshin Impact fans a glimpse of what’s to come!

Genshin Impact in its 3 year run has created regions with distinct personalities, architecture and culture that help players feel like they are in a living and breathing world. With the launch of their newest region, HoYoverse the studio behind the title is offering its players a glimpse into the process of creating one of the games’ regions with an art exhibition dubbed “Endless Adventure in Teyvat: Fontaine Edition.”

Fontaine, a land of water, pageantry and clockwork devices will be explorable soon when Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update goes live on August 16th. A couple of days after launch, on August 9th galleries in four cities will be opened to the public to see the sketches, musical scores, documentation that were utilized to create this brand new frontier. The locations of these galleries are listed below.

Aug 19 – 27 in Paris at Galerie Joseph Saint Merri, 5 Rue Saint-Merri, 75004 Paris

Aug 19 – 27 in New York at Moonlight Studios, 330 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

Aug 19 – 27 in Taipei at No. 133, Guangfu S Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City

Aug 19 – 27 in Tokyo at 1-chōme-11-6 JingūmaeShibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001

The exhibition will run for 8 days (August 27th) and those who want to attend the gallery should definitely set up an appointment via this link listed here. For those who are not near any of these galleries or would like to revisit the exhibition after the fact, fret not, HoYoverse will be making the contents of the gallery available online at a later date and will have the contents translated into 15 languages.

Genshin Impact is a free to play action RPG that is available on PC, Android, iOS and the PlayStation platform.

Endless Adventure in Teyvat: Fontaine Edition | Game Art Exhibition Preview #GenshinImpact:



Endless Adventure in Teyvat: Fontaine Edition | Game Art Exhibition Preview #GenshinImpact

Watch this video on YouTube