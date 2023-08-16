NBA 2K24’s latest trailer shows off the latest gameplay enhancements in action

2K and Visual Concepts are ready to show off the next evolution of the NBA 2K series, at least in terms of the enhancements they have been working on for NBA 2K24. The series has always provided players with an amazing looking, solid playing b-ball experience, but with the latest features they are striving to elevate the game for this new installment.

Have a look at the new gameplay trailer and a breakdown of the features and enhancements in NBA 2K24 below. Stop by the official blog for the latest and greatest as well.

NBA 2K24 | Official Gameplay Trailer:



NBA 2K24 | Official Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, 2K introduced new gameplay enhancements coming to NBA 2K24. Spanning intuitive offense, skill-based defense, coaching, Takeovers and more, new gameplay innovations focus on delivering an elevated basketball experience for all. “Our commitment to evolving the NBA 2K experience based on community feedback is a big reason why dedicated players and basketball fans have continued to play the game for the past 25 years,” said Mike Wang, Gameplay Director at Visual Concepts. “We’ve delivered NBA 2K24 gameplay enhancements that are more skill-based and intuitive, accelerating the gameplay experience for the entire community.” Gameplay innovations featured in NBA 2K24 include: Intuitive offense: Shooting and dribbling are more accessible and intuitive than ever before, enabling players of all skill levels to flourish on the court. The moves have been customized and improved to serve any difficulty, and the ability to initiate electrifying dribbling sequences will help players create more space for high percentage shots.

Shooting and dribbling are more accessible and intuitive than ever before, enabling players of all skill levels to flourish on the court. The moves have been customized and improved to serve any difficulty, and the ability to initiate electrifying dribbling sequences will help players create more space for high percentage shots. Skill-based defense: Counter moves are big in NBA 2K24. Perimeter and paint defense are both more effective and reward players for anticipating and making good reads.

Counter moves are big in NBA 2K24. Perimeter and paint defense are both more effective and reward players for anticipating and making good reads. Adrenaline Boosts : Redesigned to make both offense and defense more engaging. Elite ball handlers will find more freedom to create while effective defenders can impact shooting abilities by locking ball handlers down.

: Redesigned to make both offense and defense more engaging. Elite ball handlers will find more freedom to create while effective defenders can impact shooting abilities by locking ball handlers down. Coach with ease: 2K Smart Play is back on New Gen to help players streamline their offense, defense, and coaching to make it easy to call plays. Choose up to 16 preferred actions ranging from full plays to isolations and give-and-gos.

2K Smart Play is back on New Gen to help players streamline their offense, defense, and coaching to make it easy to call plays. Choose up to 16 preferred actions ranging from full plays to isolations and give-and-gos. Takeovers: Takeover returns for New Gen consoles in NBA 2K24 but with a new twist. Fill up the Takeover meter and then choose to activate either your Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking, Physicals, Defense and Rebounding abilities. For full details check out the Courtside Report. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements in the coming weeks to reveal even more of what’s new in the next version of the world’s best-selling NBA basketball simulation video game. NBA 2K24 is currently scheduled for release on September 8 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. For more information, please visit the NBA 2K24 official website. Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K24 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB.