Samba de Amigo: Party Central DLC to feature additional Sonic, SEGA, K-Pop tracks

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is on track for an August 29th, 2023 release for the Nintendo Switch and Sega today already revealed some post-launch content plans for the release.

With several additional $4.99 music packs planned (the first couple available on day 1), Switch players can get into the groove with everything from Sega, Japan and Sonic the Hedgehog music packs, to a K-Pop pack (specifics TBA). We assume additional content will also grace the upcoming Apple Arcade and Meta Quest versions of the game but we’ll need to wait for those details.

Sega also revealed the existence of a $11.99 Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade with extra content including at least one of those DLC packs along with accessories and customizations too.

SEGA announced today the first details of the paid post-launch downloadable content coming to Samba de Amigo: Party Central on Nintendo Switch, starting when it launches on August 29! With 8 different packs planned for release, players can look forward to plenty of music sure to get the party grooving. Here is the breakdown of the first three music packs set to be individually released: August 29 Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack ($4.99 MSRP) “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure™ “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)” from Sonic Colors™: Ultimate “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers™!

Japanese Music Pack ($4.99 MSRP) “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve “MATSUKEN SAMBA II” by Ken Matsudaira “KING” by Hatsune Miku

September 27 SEGA Music Pack ($4.99 MSRP) “Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)” from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5: Part 2 “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure™

September 27 will also see the launch of a K-Pop Music Pack, so please stay tuned for more details on that set! As a reminder, the Digital Deluxe Edition available at launch on August 29 will already include both the Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack and the SEGA Music Pack among its other offerings! Here is what the Digital Deluxe Edition features: The Standard Edition of the game

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack

SEGA Music Pack (scheduled to release September 27)

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume & Accessories Pack

Tails Costume & Accessories Pack

Super Monkey Ball Costume & Accessories Pack

Puyo Puyo Accessories Pack

Space Channel 5 Costume & Accessories Pack Finally, for those who decide to purchase either the physical or digital Standard Edition of the game, a “Deluxe Upgrade Bundle” ($11.99 MSRP) will also be available on August 29 that includes all the bonus items the Digital Deluxe Edition provides over the Standard Edition! We’ll have more to share about the exciting lineup of tracks coming to Samba de Amigo: Party Central for Nintendo Switch soon alongside updates around the Apple Arcade and Meta Quest versions of the game. For more information, including where players can currently pre-order the game, be sure to visit the official website at sambadeamigo.sega.com.